Slaughtered pig remains fly-tipped in East Sussex
- Published
Remains of slaughtered pigs have been dumped in boxes, sparking fears of unregulated meat products entering the food chain.
The boxes have been fly-tipped in the Crowborough and Eridge areas of East Sussex, Wealden District Council said.
The discarded remains were found in animal product boxes, some with the word "bones" written on the top.
The council is asking for anyone who knows where the remains originate from to contact them.
Wealden council said there had been five incidents of pig remains being fly-tipped since mid-August, including heads and other parts of the carcasses.
Five boxes were discarded in the most recent fly tip at the end of last week.
A council spokesman said: "Our Street Scene Team are increasingly concerned that potentially unregulated pork products are finding their way into the human food chain.
"We need your help to identify where the remains are coming from and where the meat is being sold."
The authority said it was working with Sussex Police to try and identify where the remains came from.