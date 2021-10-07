Milad Rouf: Student jailed for Brighton acid attack
- Published
A medical student who threw sulphuric acid over his former girlfriend while disguised as a woman has been jailed for 11 years.
Milad Rouf, 25, attacked Rym Alaoui after the junior doctor answered the door of her home in Steine Gardens, Brighton, on 20 May.
The attack happened six weeks after Dr Alaoui had broken up with him, Lewes Crown Court heard.
The victim, who is in her twenties, was left with life-changing injuries.
Rouf was wearing a padded "fat suit", sunglasses and a visor when he knocked on Dr Alaoui's door. He then handed her a note, which appeared to threaten a former flat mate.
As she bent her head down to read it he threw the acid over her and ran away.
Following a search of Rouf's flat, in Cardiff, officers found a thorough 'shopping list' detailing his disguise.
Dr Alaoui has gone through five major operations since the attack.
She is still unable to see in one eye and has been left with damage to her eyelid and the skin of her face, chest, neck and arm.
In her victim statement to the court, Dr Alaoui said she lives "in constant physical and psychological pain" and that she fears for her "future wellbeing and socio-economic hardship".
"I have been robbed of years of my career and young adult life," she said.
"I have felt lost without the regular routine of work, not knowing if my chosen career will be available to me."
Rouf, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, had previously pleaded guilty to one count of applying a corrosive fluid with intent. He will also serve four years on licence.