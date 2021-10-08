Brighton bin strike: Talks fail to resolve ongoing action
- Published
Talks between union bosses and Brighton and Hove City Council have failed to resolve an ongoing bin strike in the city.
The two-week strike began on Tuesday in a dispute over changes of duties and drivers' rounds.
The strike is still on but the GMB union said progress had been made and further talks will take place next week.
Rubbish is already beginning to build up on the streets of Brighton and Hove.
The union claim "constant one-sided changes" to duties were impacting on the health of drivers based at the Hollingdean depot.
The council said it had to make changes to prioritise areas where rubbish and recycling had built up, and because of driver shortages and vehicle breakdowns.
A council spokesperson said: "Residents can get rid of their household waste and recycling at our Household Waste Recycling Sites, which are open throughout the strike.
"Our advice during this time is wherever possible please flatten boxes, try to minimise waste and rinse and store recycling safely at home."
Another two-week strike has been called for 21 October.