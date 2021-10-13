Crawley considering applying for city status on 75th anniversary.
A New Town in Sussex is considering applying to become a city, to mark its 75th anniversary.
Crawley Borough Council is to discuss entering the Civic Honours competition - part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.
A report says the bid would rebuild pride after the effects of pandemic on the town and nearby Gatwick Airport.
"A bid for city status would certainly raise Crawley's profile... helping to put Crawley on the map," it says.
Council leader Peter Lamb said: "If councillors agree to enter the competition, Crawley could become the first New Town ever to be granted city status - in the same year that we celebrate our diamond anniversary."
If the council decides to enter the competition, a public consultation will open on 21 October and run for four weeks.
The closing date for bids to be submitted is 8 December, with the government announcing the winners in early 2022.