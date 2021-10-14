BBC News

Horsham crash: Cyclist seriously hurt after car fails to stop

Image source, Google
Image caption, The cyclist suffered broken ribs, cuts and scrapes in the crash on Tuesday.

A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car whose driver failed to stop in Horsham.

The rider, a 68-year-old man from the town, was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after the crash in North Parade at about 21:45 BST on Tuesday.

The car, a silver Ford C-Max, was later found by Sussex Police. Its driver, a 36-year-old woman, from Haslemere, Surrey, is helping with the investigation.

Police appealed for witnesses.

