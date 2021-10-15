Brighton bin strike: Talks held as residents voice anger
Talks are being held to resolve a bin strike in Brighton as residents voice anger over the pile-up of rubbish.
Brighton & Hove City Council is to discuss a third offer it has made to striking workers with the GMB union.
It comes after 11 days of industrial action have left residents angry over "disgusting" and "unhealthy" piles of rubbish on the city's pavements.
The union called the strike over drivers being removed from long-standing rounds and pay.
Green deputy council leader, Hannah Clare, told BBC Sussex: "There is a meeting being held this morning and we're really hopeful for a resolution.
"We're hoping that on the back of two quite significant offers, and now a third quite significant offer that does address pay, we're able to come to a resolution."
She said a national HGV driver shortage and staff self-isolating had meant managers had to ask drivers to "work more flexibly".
A GMB spokesman said: "We will meet the council to see if the dispute can be resolved."
We have read the councils new offer and there is still some significant issues with it so it’s not over until it’s over but we will be attending a meeting at 9 am to seek resolution on the refuse and recycling and commercial waste service— GMB Sussex Branch (@GMBSussexBranch) October 14, 2021
Brighton resident Ashraf Girgis said there was "a mountain of rubbish" near the hotel that he runs.
"It's very dangerous and unhealthy," he added.
"I have kids and I'm scared. I don't feel like I'm in the UK."
Helmut Baisi, from the New Steine Rooms and French Bistro, said he was concerned about the image of Brighton.
"We would like people to be able to come to Brighton and look at the beautiful town, instead of the rubbish on the street," he said.
"This is shameful for all of us."
Other residents told the BBC the scenes on Brighton's streets were "disgusting", and that they couldn't open their windows because of the smell.
Some voiced concerns that the piles of rubbish could increase the number of rats in the city.
Strike timeline
- 5 October: A two-week strike by refuse truck drivers begins in Brighton and Hove.
- 8 October: Talks between the council and the GMB break down. The union said progress is being made, but rubbish piles up on the city's streets
- 11 October: Union bosses reject a second pay offer which the council said could have ended the dispute. Another 15 days of strikes are planned from 21 October
- 12 October: The GMB announces a three-day pause in the strike to come into effect on 18 October
- 13 October: The council holds an emergency meeting and proposes to bring in a third party mediator if talks with the GMB break down
- 15 October: The council and GMB union meet for talks over a third offer
The GMB previously said it would not take part in further talks with the council until Tory councillor Joe Miller apologised for comparing the union's actions to those of terrorists.
The union said its national office is now considering what further action it could take against Mr Miller.
The Labour group on the council is also calling for his resignation.
Mr Miller said he wouldn't be "bullied" by the GMB.