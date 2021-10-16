Man charged with Crawley kidnap and police impersonation
A chef has been charged after a teenage girl was approached by a stranger in a hi-viz jacket who stopped and searched her before cycling off.
The 14-year-old girl was on her way to school in Three Bridges, Crawley, West Sussex, on Wednesday, when it happened.
David Peter Young, 32, of Garton Close, Ifield, faces charges including kidnap and impersonating a police officer.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court later.
Mr Young has been charged with kidnap with intent to commit a relevant sexual offence, kidnap, impersonating a police officer and two breaches of a sexual harm prevention order.
Sussex Police said the girl was unharmed and receiving support.
Lone police officers
Supt Marc Clothier said: "We have not received any similar reports at this time and there is no current risk to anyone in the community in relation to this case."
Sussex Police said more uniformed patrols would be in the area and issued advice to anyone worried about lone police officers.
Supt Clothier said: "We understand some people may want additional reassurance when interacting with a lone police officer and when you are alone.
"If this is the case, genuine officers can use their police radio on loudspeaker to talk to the operator in the police control room."
He added: "The operator can confirm the identity of the officer, that they are on duty and carrying out legitimate policing business. You can also ask a passer-by to observe."