Brighton bin strike: Contractors tackle waste piles as talks go on
- Published
Contractors have been called in to remove piles of rubbish built up during Brighton's ongoing bin strike.
Mountains of waste have accumulated around the city for almost two weeks amid attempts to end the dispute.
Brighton & Hove City Council said it had only called in third parties as blocked pavements and vermin became a "growing and serious" health issue.
It is hoped crunch talks on Sunday will bring an immediate suspension of strike action.
The GMB union has been contacted for comment on the use of contractors.
The Green-led authority is meeting union officials as both sides attempt to agree a formal resolution in the row over changes to driver rounds and pay.
A spokesperson said the council respected the decision by some of its Cityclean staff to strike, and it was "keen to address the issues raised" in order to "get the city clean as soon as possible".
The council said it was putting forward a "significant and generous pay offer, benefiting some of the lowest paid staff across the whole council, as well as the Cityclean service".
GMB organiser Gary Palmer said Sunday's talks could usher in the start of city-wide rubbish clearance.
A break in the strike will take place between Monday and Wednesday, allowing some rubbish to be collected.
In the meantime, the council has asked the union for dispensations to allow some striking staff to work should action resume on Thursday.
Meanwhile, GMB General Secretary Gary Smith has called for a Brighton City Councillor to be sacked for comparing striking workers to terrorists.
In a meeting last week, Conservative councillor Joe Miller said "I hate to refer to Maggie Thatcher, but this is a similar situation - you can't negotiate with terrorists."
Mr Smith has written to the joint chairmen of the Conservative Party - Ben Elliot and Oliver Dowden MP - calling for Councillor Miller to be removed from the party.
Mr Miller previously said he would not be "bullied" by the GMB.