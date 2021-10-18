Brighton bin strike: GMB union agrees deal to end dispute
A union has agreed a deal to end Brighton and Hove's bin strike.
The GMB said it had approved a deal negotiated by its representatives and Brighton and Hove City Council.
The deal will be put to a vote at a meeting of the council on Tuesday. If approved, the GMB said it would call off a planned month-long strike.
On Sunday, private firms were called in to tackle the piles of rubbish dumped in the city's streets over the past fortnight.
Brighton and Hove City Council said it had only called in third parties as blocked pavements and vermin became a "growing and serious" health issue.
A council spokesperson said: "We're pleased that the formal resolution proposal has this morning been agreed by GMB members and it will now be put forward to the council's policy and resources committee for ratification in the next few days."
The union called the strike action over concerns about drivers being removed from long-standing rounds, and their pay.