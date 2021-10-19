Sussex Police staff member arrested over rape allegation
- Published
A Sussex Police staff member has been arrested on suspicion of rape.
The man was also questioned on suspicion of misconduct in public office before being freed on bail.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct said it was investigating following the arrest on 8 September.
A spokesperson said: "The suspect was interviewed under caution and has been released on bail. No further details will be issued at this time."
Sussex Police confirmed a 55-year-old man had been arrested and released on conditional bail.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.