Brighton and Hove bin strike: Low paid council staff to get pay rise
- Published
Brighton and Hove City Council's lowest paid staff will get a pay rise as a result of an agreement to end the city's bin strike, a union has claimed.
The GMB union said it had cancelled further action in the city after a deal was agreed to resolve a dispute over pay and shifts.
The pay boost for Cityclean staff and other workers will add at least £2.5m to the council's annual wage bill.
Much of that must be paid for in savings or cuts to council services.
The deal to end the dispute was voted through by councillors on Tuesday.
Brighton and Hove City Council said it could take "several weeks" to remove the piled up rubbish.
The authority said blocked pavements and vermin had become a "growing and serious" health issue.
Private contractors were called in on Sunday to start tackling the backlog, and could be used again alongside council staff to speed up the cleaning process.
GMB regional organiser Gary Palmer said: "The council has now ratified the written commitment from the council to increase pay and end unilateral round changes.
"We will also see all lowest paid council staff, predominantly women workers, across the city get a pay rise as a consequence of this GMB Cityclean campaign."
Mr Palmer said those involved in the dispute had received "amazing public support".