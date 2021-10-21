BBC News

Crawley announces city status bid on 75th anniversary

Published
Image source, Getty Images
Image caption, Councillors say Crawley "requires recognition" as a social, economic and cultural hub.

Crawley is to re-apply for city status for the third time, 75 years after it was named a New Town by the Queen.

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of entering the Civic Honours competition, which is part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.

A consultation running until 18 November will ask locals what they love and are proud of about Crawley.

The closing date for bids is 8 December, with the government announcing the winners in early 2022.

Council leader Peter Lamb said: "It would be very hard to think of a better way of trying to regenerate a sense of civic direction, to regenerate a sense of civic pride moving forward".

He added "It cannot be right that West Sussex at this time only has a single city.

"Crawley is certainly leading the way in terms of this county and what it delivers for the communities that it serves and I think it would be a fantastic thing for us."

The decision comes after a report said a bid would rebuild local pride after the effects of pandemic on the town and nearby Gatwick Airport.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.