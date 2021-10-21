Crawley announces city status bid on 75th anniversary
- Published
Crawley is to re-apply for city status for the third time, 75 years after it was named a New Town by the Queen.
Councillors voted unanimously in favour of entering the Civic Honours competition, which is part of the Queen's platinum jubilee celebrations.
A consultation running until 18 November will ask locals what they love and are proud of about Crawley.
The closing date for bids is 8 December, with the government announcing the winners in early 2022.
Council leader Peter Lamb said: "It would be very hard to think of a better way of trying to regenerate a sense of civic direction, to regenerate a sense of civic pride moving forward".
He added "It cannot be right that West Sussex at this time only has a single city.
"Crawley is certainly leading the way in terms of this county and what it delivers for the communities that it serves and I think it would be a fantastic thing for us."
The decision comes after a report said a bid would rebuild local pride after the effects of pandemic on the town and nearby Gatwick Airport.