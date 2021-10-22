Squid Game: Crawley to host game for children's charity
Fans of the Netflix series Squid Game are getting the chance to play their own version, to help raise money for children's gifts at Christmas.
The South Korean drama sees 456 people competing in a series of games, with fatal consequences for the losers.
Community group Spotted: Crawley is running a series of activities based on British children's games.
Dan Armstrong, who runs the Facebook group, said there would be no "life or death situations" in the Crawley game.
The nine-part series, which was watched by 111 million Netflix users in its first 28 days, tells the story of a group of people taking part in a series of children's playground games.
They are playing to walk away with 45.6 billion Korean won (£29m) if they win the series of six games.
If they lose, they die.
Mr Armstrong told BBC Radio Sussex said the interest in the Crawley version had been "amazing".
"We had to limit the entries, unfortunately. There are certainly not going to be 456 players in this one," he said.
Those who have registered to play will be told where the first game is to take place via a WhatsApp chat group.
"There will be no violence whatsoever. It will be adults playing children's games, but our version of British games. "
'Not life or death'
Mr Armstrong said those running the game would be dressed in Squid Game costumes, with the first event taking place on Sunday.
He said half of the money raised would go to the group's charity. The other half will go to the winners of the game.
"This year we are taking Santa and his elves around the town offering children the opportunity to meet them, and to take a gift away with them," Mr Armstrong said.
"Our take on it is going to be very fun, it's light-hearted. No-one is in debt trying to raise millions of pounds.
"It's really not a life or death situation."