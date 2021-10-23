Brighton bin strike: Clearing rubbish will take 'at least two weeks'
- Published
Clearing a backlog of rubbish from the streets of Brighton will take at least two weeks, the city council has said.
Mounds of waste built up around hundreds of communal bins during a strike by refuse workers.
Services returned to normal on Wednesday after the council and GMB agreed a deal that will cost the city millions of pounds.
Brighton and Hove City Council said it will take "a minimum of two weeks" to remove the backlog of rubbish.
It said that "very large piles of waste" had built up around communal bins and recycling points, which each take about an hour to clear.
There are more than 2,000 such sites across the city, it added.
Some of the backlog has already been cleared, with crews removing more than 500 tonnes above average this week, the council said.