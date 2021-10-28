University of Brighton plans to close Eastbourne campus in 2025
The University of Brighton has announced plans to close its campus in Eastbourne by 2025.
About 1,500 students are based at its three sites in the town.
The leader of Eastbourne Borough Council, David Tutt, said the plans came as "a shock".
University of Brighton vice chancellor Prof Debra Humphris said the plans were necessary to meet the university's "commitments on accessibility and sustainability".
The university has had a presence in Eastbourne since 1979.
Under the plans departments currently based in the town will move to new facilities in Falmer.
Mr Tutt said the council would seek to meet with the university's management to discuss the "disappointing" proposal.
He added: "Students and many staff have always benefited from studying and living in Eastbourne, and many local businesses and groups have benefited too."
Prof Humphris said: "It has become increasingly clear that to successfully deliver our academic vision for sport and health sciences and meet our commitments on accessibility and sustainability, our university's future is in Brighton."
The university is conducting a six-week consultation with a final decision due in early 2022.