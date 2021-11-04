Hollyrood Care Home closure plans halted
A decision to close a care home for adults with autism has been withdrawn after a legal challenge.
The Disabilities Trust, which runs the Hollyrood Care Home in Lindfield, West Sussex, announced closure plans in August saying it was unfit for purpose.
Lawyers for the relatives of two residents had filed an application for a judicial review of the decision.
The Trust said it has stopped the closure process and will hold a consultation with families.
Human rights lawyer Oliver Carter, who represented the families of Euan Cheeseman and Daniel Spivack, said the decision was a "victory for residents and their families".
He added: "Places like Hollyrood are not just facilities and buildings, they are people's homes, a place of refuge and support and a safe space for people to live full lives where their needs are met."
The Burgess Hill-based charity said it had tried unsuccessfully to retain Hollyrood - a residential and day centre near Haywards Heath - and no party had shown an interest in taking it over.
In a statement, chief executive of The Disabilities Trust Irene Sobowale said the charity stood by its original reasoning for the closure but acknowledged "that the decision has clearly caused a great deal of concern in the families of the people we support at the service".
An external body has been instructed to conduct the consultation.
Jackie Cheeseman, whose son Euan has lived at Hollyrood for six years, said: "We were devastated at the sudden, unexpected announcement to close Hollyrood. Our son, like others, is a highly complex, vulnerable individual and the wrong home would be catastrophic."
Ms Cheeseman said she hoped discussions between the trust's management, residents and their families would be honest and in the best interest of those who call it home.
The charity said it's board of trustees would make a final decision about Hollyrood once the consultation is complete at the end of this year.