Sussex train disorder: Group of teens threaten boy and conductor
Five teenagers have been arrested after a boy was threatened with a knife at a train station and a railway conductor was confronted.
The boy was surrounded by the group, who he knew, at Ore train station, in East Sussex, at 15:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Later that day, at about 19:30 GMT, a conductor on a Brighton to Hastings train was "encircled and threatened" by the same group who allegedly filmed it.
Sussex Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
In the first incident, the teenagers got on to the same train as the boy but he told police he managed to get off at Hastings without being followed.
In the second incident, the conductor's ticket and card machines were damaged before the train stopped at Glynde, where the suspects ran down the train to get off, Sussex Police said.
A passenger who challenged them was spat at, police said.
An 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy, two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy from Hastings have been arrested and bailed.