M23 collision: Brighton man dies three weeks after crash
A motorcyclist has died almost three weeks after being seriously injured on the M23.
Chi Hung Wong, 31, from Brighton, was hurt in a collision with a Citroen C4 on the southbound carriageway, near Pease Pottage, on 20 October at about 21:20 BST.
Part of the road had been closed due to bad weather.
A 55-year-old man from Worthing was arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and released under investigation.
Police have renewed an appeal for dashcam footage from the time, and are particularly keen to speak to any lorry drivers with footage from the scene.
