Injection spiking: Sussex Police investigate 31 attacks
Dozens of men and women in Sussex have reported injection spiking and drinks tampering to police since the beginning of October.
Sussex Police said there had been 31 reports of "needle-sticking" since 19 October and 63 reports of drinks tampering since 1 October.
Chief Constable Jo Shiner said the reports were "incredibly worrying".
Three local men have been arrested so far after people reported feeling unwell during or after nights out.
Speaking to BBC Radio Sussex, Ms Shiner revealed both men and women had reported attacks and said: "People should be able to go for a night out and enjoy themselves without expecting this to happen."
Sussex Police said the reports were being looked into and investigations were being carried out into each incident, including what substances might have been administered.
Ms Shiner said: "We have got some really good working relationships with our medical colleagues, who of course need to assist us and provide us with some of the evidence.
"And we are doing a huge amount to investigate, prevent ... all of these things that people would expect."