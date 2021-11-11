Chichester: Tributes paid to cyclist after fatal crash
The family of a cyclist who died after a crash with a car have paid tribute to their "cheeky and loveable" son.
David Breen, 26, died at the scene on the A286 Main Road in Birdham, Chichester, West Sussex, on 26 October.
His family described him as "funny, caring, ready with the banter, cheeky, lovable and always on the go".
Sussex Police is continuing to investigate the crash and has asked anyone with information to contact them.
In a statement issued through police, David's family - mother Anne, father Anthony and brothers Shane and Anthony - said: "He will be greatly missed."
A man and a woman, both aged 34, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, have been released under investigation.
