Pedestrian killed in collision near Brighton Marina
A pedestrian has been killed in a road collision in Brighton, Sussex Police said.
The 40-year-old man from Saltdean was hit by a silver Jaguar on the A259 Marine Drive just east of Brighton Marina at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed, police said.
The driver of the Jaguar - a 69-year-old man from Peacehaven - sustained minor injuries.
