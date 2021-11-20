BBC News

Pedestrian killed in collision near Brighton Marina

Published
Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption,
Witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact police

A pedestrian has been killed in a road collision in Brighton, Sussex Police said.

The 40-year-old man from Saltdean was hit by a silver Jaguar on the A259 Marine Drive just east of Brighton Marina at about 23:20 GMT on Friday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene and his next-of-kin have been informed, police said.

The driver of the Jaguar - a 69-year-old man from Peacehaven - sustained minor injuries.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.