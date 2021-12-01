Unsung Hero Awards: Sussex skiing coach awarded regional prize
A volunteer skiing coach, who has spent 40 years helping people with disabilities access the sport, is BBC South East Sport's Unsung Hero 2021.
Ian Edwards, 74, runs Southern Ski Club for the Disabled, based at Knockhatch Adventure Park near Hailsham.
The Unsung Hero awards recognise the volunteers in sport whose efforts make a difference to communities.
Mr Edwards is now a nominee for the national Unsung Hero, to be decided at BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
He was selected by a panel of judges including British skeleton athlete Matt Weston from Tunbridge Wells and BBC South East Today sports reporter Juliette Parkin.
Mr Edwards said: "You don't do this for the glory. You do it for the smiles on their faces.
"It's important because of the independence it gives them, the joy it gives them, the way it boosts their morale."
Formerly a design technology teacher, Mr Edwards creates bespoke equipment adapted to the needs of club members.
Through Mr Edward's nationally recognised programme he has trained almost 4000 volunteers at other clubs to deliver accessible ski instruction, as well as organised ski trips abroad.
His work has impacted the lives of an estimated 19,000 people.
Ellie, 27, who is visually impaired, is one of those who has learned to ski independently.
She said: "[Mr Edwards] gets me to exercise my legs and concentrate on something completely different, that I'm not used to doing."
Her father Don, who is a volunteer, added: "He's given a lot of years to the sport and he knows all of us inside out and certainly puts a lot of his own personal time into it, and that's great."
The national Unsung Hero winner, picked from all regional winners, will be announced during BBC Sports Personality of the Year on BBC One on 19 December.