Alex Orchin and his Peel P50 raise funds for Children in Need
A man has successfully driven from John O'Groats to Lands End in what its owner claims to be the world's smallest car.
Alex Orchin, from Wivelsfield in East Sussex, made the 874-mile journey in the single seater, three-wheel Peel P50 to raise almost £10,000 for Children in Need.
He reached Cornwall on 4 December, having left Scotland on 13 November.
He took the car on race tracks, through the state rooms at Warwick Castle and even to the top of the Blackpool Tower.
"The reception we've had from start to end has been incredible.
"I remember one time a vehicle overtook me with the hazards on, and he was flagging me down and I thought I was in trouble.
"He came to the window and he gave me a donation, saying 'I love what you're doing, I've seen you on the news, thank you so much'.
"People have bought me fuel, they've bought supplies for the road, it's been the most remarkable experience".