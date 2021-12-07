Crawley's city status bid backed by county council
Crawley's bid to become a city is being backed by West Sussex County Council.
Council leader, Paul Marshall, said he saw "enormous benefits from the town receiving the city status", the Local Democracy Reporting Service reported.
As part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year she is due to confer city status on a number of towns.
It is the third time Crawley has applied to become a city, and 75 years since it was named a New Town.
Towns have until Wednesday to submit their bids.
At the council's cabinet meeting on Friday, Mr Marshall said: "The timing of the bid not only celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee but also the 75th anniversary of the establishment of Crawley as a New Town."
He added: "The town has developed and thrived during the entire reign of Her Majesty."
The decision follows a report which said a bid would rebuild local pride after the effects of pandemic on the town and nearby Gatwick Airport.
If Crawley's bid proves successful, it would be the first of the post-World War Two New Towns to be given the honour.