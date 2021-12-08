Arundel Castle: Man sought over Mary Queen of Scots castle thefts
Images of a man wanted by police after artefacts worth over £1m were stolen from Arundel Castle have been released.
Items stolen during the burglary at the West Sussex castle in May included a set of gold rosary beads carried by Mary Queen of Scots at her execution.
The man being sought is described as white, in his 30s or 40s, and with dark coloured hair.
A man, aged 46, was previously arrested in Eckington, Worcestershire, and released under investigation.
Sussex Police said the wanted man is thought to have links to Kent, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and the West Mercia Police area.
The images show the man at the Clacket Lane services on the M25 in Surrey, and were taken in June, a police spokesman said.
Det Insp Alan Pack said: "Our investigation into the Arundel Castle burglary remains live and we are keen to identify and trace this man.
"If you can help identify him or if you have any other information about this burglary, please contact us.
"We also remind people that the insurers have offered a substantial reward should any of the property be recovered intact."
Along with the rosary beads, other items stolen were Hanoverian coronation cups, gold ceremonial batons, silver Apostle spoons, a silver casket and silver mug.
The thieves entered through a window and smashed a glass cabinet to grab the items, police said.