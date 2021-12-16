Brighton crash: Sussex Police to review sisters' 1999 deaths
A couple whose two daughters died in a crash in 1999 are hopeful new information uncovered by a BBC investigation could bring them justice.
Margaret Kensett, 20, and sister Lena, 25, had been given a lift home by two men after a night out in Brighton.
The car hit a lamppost, destroying one side of the car and killing the sisters early on 22 October 1999.
Sussex Police said its records had been deleted after 10 years, but it has now obtained copies to review.
A force spokesman said the replacement records supplied by the coroner's office would allow them to review the case.
A BBC South East Today investigation into the crash has highlighted some questions about Sussex Police's initial investigation:
- Did Sussex Police confirm who was driving the vehicle?
- Did police interview both the driver and passenger who survived the crash?
- Were blood alcohol tests taken from the suspected driver?
- Did police make inquiries at the pub where the two men were understood to have spent several hours before the crash?
- Why was no-one prosecuted over the two sisters' deaths?
The BBC sent a copy of the crash investigation report, which was independently sourced, to the Institute of Traffic Accident Investigators (ITAI), to analyse the data and the diagrams using the latest crash investigation software.
Ian White, of the ITAI, said: "This vehicle was travelling significantly faster than the regulated speed limit, and for some reason, whether distraction by the driver, or whether it was loss of control as a result of steering back into the westbound lane, the vehicle went out of control."
New modelling of the crash, based on evidence taken at the time, suggested the car was travelling at between 50 and 55mph before hitting the lamppost at about 48.5mph. The brakes were applied less than a second before impact, with the car pivoting around the struck lamppost.
Mr White said: "Had PC Crash (a collision simulation tool) or a similar kind of programme been available to the police at the time, then I think there is a reasonable chance they could have put together a document that would have sufficient influence to have brought about some kind of prosecution."
The sisters' father, Len Kensett, 68, said: "It seems like yesterday. Why didn't the police follow it all up?
"Anger, that's not the word. It is worse than anger."
Their mother, Maggie Kensett, 65, said: "It's still horrendous, it's still horrific, and I can't believe they're not here."
In 1999, a police crash investigator told the inquest into the sisters' deaths: "The cause of the crash must lie with the action or inaction of the driver."
He said the car had been travelling "somewhat in excess of 30mph" - the speed limit on that stretch of road.
'Was he drunk?
The inquest also heard the driver, and another man who was a passenger in the car, had been at the Brunswick Tavern for several hours before the crash.
Mr Kensett said: "Where is the blood test? Was he drunk"?
Mr and Mrs Kensett said they had not heard from Sussex Police in the 20 years since the inquest.
They say they will continue to fight for the justice their daughters deserve.
The BBC spoke to Mohamed Hrimile, who admitted in September to driving the car, but said he had not been drinking on the day of the crash because he is a Muslim. He declined to comment further.
At the end of the inquest, the coroner, Veronica Hamilton-Deeley, concluded the sisters "died as a result of an accident".
She said the findings were to be reported to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) "in the hope that at some stage it may be appropriate to review the matter and possibly bring prosecutions".
Records destroyed
Asked why there had not been any prosecutions following the sisters' deaths, a CPS spokeswoman said: "The CPS no longer holds records for the cases referred and therefore we are unable to give an informed reply.
"Under the Public Records Act 1958, the CPS has an obligation to destroy records that are not required for permanent preservation."
Sussex Police said in a statement: "Records held by Sussex Police of this fatal crash investigation in 1999 would have been deleted after 10 years in the absence of a prosecution, in compliance with national policy.
"However, we now understand that the Brighton & Hove Coroner's Office have retained copies of police material relating to the case.
"These have now been supplied to us and we are reviewing them to establish whether or not any further steps could or should be taken."