Bognor Regis man Aaron Wilks guilty of murdering Mark Stoakes
A man who sprayed a 60-year-old father with petrol before setting him alight has been found guilty of murder.
Aaron Wilks attacked Mark Stoakes in the garden of his home in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, on 8 April.
He had assaulted Mr Stoakes twice before, including once with a meat cleaver, in an argument over money, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.
The 38-year-old had denied murder and blackmail but he was convicted after a 10-day trial.
He will be sentenced on Thursday.
Wilks had first forced his way into Mr Stoakes' home in Oak Grove on 31 January, when he held a meat cleaver to his throat and smashed it into the top of a cooker.
He returned with two other men on 9 February, when he threatened to kill Mr Stoakes and his family.
The family's garden gate was set on fire on the evening of 8 April, and Mr Stoakes and his wife went to see what was happening.
The court heard the couple then saw Wilks, who sprayed petrol from a blue bottle onto Mr Stoakes, before lighting it.
Mr Stoakes suffered extensive burns and was taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in an induced coma, but he died on 30 April.
Wilks, who is unemployed, and from Ash Grove in Bognor Regis, was arrested on 11 April.
He told officers he had acted in self defence when Mr Stoakes came at him with a knife.
The jury convicted him unanimously of murder and blackmail, but he was acquitted of applying an explosive substance with intent.
Det Insp Pauline Lane said: "This was a horrendous and deeply distressing incident that has resulted in the tragic loss of a beloved husband, father and friend.
"We're grateful to Mark's family for their bravery and dignity throughout, and to witnesses and the wider community for supporting our investigation."