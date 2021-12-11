Brighton Santa Dash: Hundreds take part in seafront 5K run
Hundreds of people dressed as Santa have run along a seafront to raise money for a children's charity.
About 600 runners joined this year's Brighton and Hove 5K Santa Dash, which set off from the Peace Statue at 10:30 GMT.
Similar festive runs have been held across England, with one in Liverpool attracting 5000 participants.
The dash is raising money for Rockinghorse, the charity for the Royal Alexandra Children's Hospital.
One participant, Clive Howe from Hove, said: "The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was so happy to see us. A great start to Christmas."
Another, Roger Lucas, said he was "cream-crackered" after the event but "loved every minute".
Tim White added: "I'm so proud I finished, Go Santa!"
Run Santa run! @BBCSussex @Rockinghorse67 pic.twitter.com/t2dYtNYmmv— Will Flockton (@wflockton) December 11, 2021
Lucy Pond, challenge events manager at Rockinghorse, said: "It's always a great photo opportunity to see hundreds of Santas running down Hove Promenade.
"Last year we did a virtual Santa dash which still raised a great amount of money but it's great to be back on the seafront this morning."