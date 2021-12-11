Covid-19: Sussex Police officers disciplined after lockdown party
- Published
Two police officers have been disciplined for attending a party in breach of Covid-19 lockdown rules.
Sussex Police was called to a gathering at a house in Hove, East Sussex, just before 21:00 BST on 15 May 2021 and found off-duty officers present.
Ten people were issued with fixed penalty notices of £200 each for breaching coronavirus regulations at the time, which banned such gatherings.
A police constable and an acting police sergeant have now been sanctioned.
The force's Professional Standards Department has issued the police constable with a written warning, while the acting police sergeant has been given "reflective practice", a process which will examine and reflect on the behaviour involved.
Det Supt Rachel Carr of Sussex Police said: "We have taken Covid-related breaches very seriously and we do not tolerate this kind of behaviour which falls below the standards we expect of our officers and staff."