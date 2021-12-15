Katie Price given suspended jail term after Sussex drink-driving crash
- Published
TV personality Katie Price has been given a 16-week suspended jail term after admitting drink-driving while disqualified and without insurance following a crash.
The former model was arrested after crashing her car near Partridge Green in West Sussex.
Price, 43, admitted all charges at Crawley Magistrates' Court on 29 September.
She was sentenced at the same court on Wednesday.
She was also given a two-year driving ban.
District Judge Amanda Kelly said Price was lucky to not be going to prison.
She described Price's actions as "incredibly selfish" and said she showed "no concern for the lives of others", adding that she "could have easily killed somebody".
Price has already been banned from driving on five separate occasions., with Ms Kelly describing it as "one of the worst driving records I have seen".