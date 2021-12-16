Aaron Wilks jailed for life over Bognor petrol murder
- Published
A man who sprayed a 60-year-old father with petrol and set him alight has been jailed for life for murder.
Aaron Wilks, 38, of Ash Grove, Bognor, was convicted at a previous hearing of killing Mark Stoakes in April.
He was sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court and ordered to serve at least 25 years in jail.
During the trial, the court heard he had assaulted Mr Stoakes twice before, including once with a meat cleaver, in an argument over money.
Unemployed Wilks had denied charges of murder and blackmail but was convicted on both counts after a 10-day trial. He was acquitted of applying an explosive substance with intent.
Jurors were told the gate was set on fire at the Stoakes family home in Oak Grove on 8 April, and Mr Stoakes and his wife went to see what was happening.
The court heard the couple saw Wilks, who sprayed petrol from a blue bottle on to Mr Stoakes before lighting it.
Mr Stoakes suffered extensive burns and was taken to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in an induced coma, but he died on 30 April.