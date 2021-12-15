Milad Rouf: Acid attacker's sentence increased by Court of Appeal
- Published
A medical student who threw sulphuric acid over his former girlfriend has had his prison sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.
Milad Rouf, 25, attacked Rym Alaoui at her home in Steine Gardens, Brighton, on 20 May after their relationship ended.
Earlier, the Court of Appeal found his sentence of 11 years imprisonment and 4 years on extended licence to be "unduly lenient".
Rouf will now spend 15 years in prison.
Speaking after the hearing, the Solicitor General Alex Chalk QC MP, who referred Rouf's sentence to the Court of Appeal said his crime was "shocking".
Mr Chalk said: "[Rouf had] severely impacted the future of a young doctor - who lives to heal others - by robbing her of her sight in one eye.
"I hope the Court's decision to increase his sentence acts as a warning to those who think of acting in such a cruel and barbaric way."
During his trial, Lewes Crown Court heard the attack happened six weeks after Dr Alaoui had broken up with him.
The victim, who is in her twenties, was left with life-changing injuries and previously told the court she was "in constant physical and psychological pain".
Rouf, of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, had carefully planned the attack, and was wearing a padded "fat suit", sunglasses and a visor when he knocked on Dr Alaoui's door.
He handed her a note which appeared to threaten a former roommate, before throwing acid in her face.