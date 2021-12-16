Katie Price 'incredibly sorry' after drink-driving crash
- Published
Katie Price says she is "incredibly sorry" for her actions after being sentenced for a drink-driving crash.
The TV personality flipped her car near Partridge Green, West Sussex, on her way to visit a friend on 28 September.
On Wednesday a judge handed her a 16-week suspended jail term, telling Price she was lucky to have avoided prison.
Posting on Instagram, Price said: "It's been a really difficult time and I'm incredibly sorry for my actions - I'm sincerely grateful nobody was hurt."
She added: "I realise the damage my actions could have caused not only to another family, but to my own as well.
"I'm now spending time getting better - mental health is a hidden illness and can strike at any time."
Sussex Police is considering whether to appeal the sentence given to Price following the case at Crawley Magistrates' Court.
'Above the law'
She had admitted drink-driving while disqualified and driving without insurance when she appeared at the same court on 29 September.
Sentencing her, District Judge Amanda Kelly told 43-year-old Price, who had previously been banned from driving on five separate occasions, she had "one of the worst driving records I have seen".
"You appear to think that you are above the law," she told Price, who was also handed a two-year driving ban and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.
The court heard no other vehicles were involved in the crash on the B2135, which happened just before 06:20 BST.
Price was taken to hospital, where she told police: "I took drugs, I should not be driving, I admit it all."
The court heard a drugs wipe gave a positive reading for cocaine and a roadside breath test was positive for alcohol.
Price wrote on Instagram: "The triggers that cause my anxiety and behaviour are something I'm trying to understand, come to terms with, and learn to control moving forward.
"This will be a long process for myself and something I'll continue to work on for the rest of my life. It's also something I can work on with my family so we can progress on a new chapter together."