BBC News

Hailsham hit-and-run: Teen pedestrian seriously injured

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The man was found seriously injured in Battle Road, Hailsham

A teenager is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck in a hit-and-run in East Sussex.

The 18-year-old, who is from the local area, was found in Battle Road, Hailsham, just after midnight on Wednesday.

Police said the pedestrian had been hit by an unknown vehicle which failed to stop at the scene.

Officers are appealing for witnesses, especially other drivers who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.