Covid: Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell returns to teaching
- Published
An MP is to return to teaching following a call for more help in schools hit by Covid-related shortages.
Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell, a teacher before she was first elected in 2015, will work in classrooms on Fridays during January and February.
The former head of Ofsted, Sir Michael Wilshaw, will also return to teaching.
It follows a call by Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi for ex-teachers to sign up to help with Covid-19 staff shortages in the new year.
Ms Ansell said: "I wanted to help during what will be tough months for our education system in the new year."
Mr Zahawi said former teachers who are available to return should apply on the Get Into Teaching website, and ideally start the process before Christmas Eve so they can join the workforce from January.
Sir Michael temporarily returned to teach in a north London school during the first Covid-19 wave.
He said: "We've got to keep schools open whatever and if that means people like me going back into the classroom so be it."
Unions have questioned whether the plan will be effective.
Julie McCulloch, director of policy at the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: "We feel it is highly unlikely it will happen quickly enough to help schools when they return in the first week of January."
Ms Ansell said her work as an MP will be unaffected by her return to the classroom, with the Commons usually not sitting on Fridays.