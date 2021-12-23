BBC News

Lancing sewage leak: Southern Water apologises after another sewage leak

Published
Image source, Eddie Mitchell
Image caption,
The road near the seafront was flooded with the sewage

A water company said it is "extremely sorry" after another sewage leak on a beachfront estate.

Southern Water is carrying out repairs in Lancing, West Sussex, after a pipe burst on Wednesday evening.

Pipes in the West Beach estate area have burst multiple times over the past two months, and the water company conceded there were "ongoing issues".

Tankers are being used to manage the wastewater so that local people can use services as normal.

Southern Water said it had stopped the water flow ahead of the repairs.

Image source, Eddie mitchell
Image caption,
Southern Water said the stretch of pipe would be checked

A spokesman said the company was "extremely sorry for the inconvenience".

He added: "We fully understand the frustration this is causing people, as this same length of pipe has been the subject of ongoing issues in the past couple of months.

"Recent work has been undertaken to line parts of the main to try and prevent future bursts, but we will revisit this work as a matter of priority to evaluate what more can be done."

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.