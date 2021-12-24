Lancing sewage leak: Southern Water pledges compensation
- Published
Compensation is to be offered to residents of an estate which has been hit with multiple sewage leaks.
People living in an area of Lancing say pipes have burst four times in eight weeks, and Southern Water conceded there were "ongoing issues".
The water company said repairs of the latest leak in the West Beach estate on Wednesday are "progressing well".
Some residents are now refusing to pay their water bills, but the firm has advised people against such action.
A spokesman for the firm said: "We fully appreciate the frustration this is causing people and understand the strength of feelings that are driving customers to consider non-payment of bills.
"However, we urge them to express concerns with us directly so that we can liaise with them on the matter. If customers fail to pay their bills there can be an impact on their Credit File."
Southern Water pledged to visit people affected by the leak, repair any damaged properties and offer compensation.
The problem pipe is more than a mile long (1.7km), and must be completely replaced.
"There isn't a quick or easy solution", the spokesman said, and it requires time for surveying, design and planning.
In the meantime, the firm will line the main to improve its integrity early in the new year.
Nigel Sweet, who was among residents threatening a bill protest, said the roads have filled up with a "brown, trickling mess" of sewage, and the smell is "appalling".
Mr Sweet said there has been at least four leaks in two months and people were living "in fear" of it happening again.
He said use of tankers to clear sewage had created traffic problems, and that some people were being kept awake with the sound of the pumping all through the night.