Gatwick Taser arrest: Man released after airport incident
A man who was Tasered and arrested after a car drove the wrong way at Gatwick Airport and hit police vehicles has been released.
Police said a car was driven the wrong way to arrivals and "repeatedly rammed police vehicles... to evade capture".
Officers said the man was Tasered after the incident on Sunday and taken into custody for questioning and to be assessed for his vulnerabilities.
Sussex Police said on Wednesday the man had been released pending inquiries.
Gatwick Police had tweeted after the incident at 13:30 GMT a man had been "safely detained" outside the West Sussex airport after a report of concerns for a vulnerable man in distress who had failed to stop when requested and was later receiving help.
In a further update, Gatwick officers said the man had been arrested for multiple motoring offences.
They said: "We can confirm he was Tasered to ensure the welfare of himself, our officers and ultimately, everybody else. Public safety is our priority."
On Wednesday, Sussex Police said the 58-year-old from Shoreham had been held on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed by police, drug-driving and obstructing police in the execution of their duty.
The force confirmed he had been released under investigation pending further inquiries.