Eastbourne bin strike: Refuse workers walk out over pay and safety
- Published
Refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne have gone on strike in a dispute over pay and safety issues.
The GMB union said 20 HGV drivers had voted unanimously to take action, as the first of three days of planned industrial action began.
Eastbourne Borough Council said the strike, which left residents with uncollected rubbish on New Year's Eve, was "wholly unnecessary".
Further strike action is set for 7 and 10 January.
GMB organiser Declan MacIntyre said: "Due to a lack of engagement with our employer, our members are looking to escalate the dispute."
Eastbourne council has asked residents to take unemptied bins back in from the kerbside until the next scheduled collection day.
In a statement, the council said: "Our priority is ensuring the refuse collection service continues without interruption."