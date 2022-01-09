Seven Sisters: Three people cut off by tide airlifted to safety
- Published
Three people have been winched to safety by helicopter after getting cut off by the rising tide in East Sussex.
Newhaven lifeboat launched at 14:00 GMT on Saturday to search for casualties between Seven Sisters and Belle Toute Lighthouse, the RNLI said.
Waves of four metres meant lifeboat crews could not safely make the rescue, it added.
A HM Coastguard helicopter was deployed to winch all three people to safety, no injuries were reported.
RNLI coxswain Lewis Arnold said: "Due to the four-metre wave height, the only option for safe extraction of the casualties was by helicopter.
"Tides rise quickly and can easily catch people out. If you're planning a coastal walk or seaside activity, we strongly urge people to check the weather and tides before setting out."