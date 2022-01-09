Sussex barn fires: Man arrested on suspicion of arson
A man has been arrested in connection with a series of barn and hay bale fires in East Sussex.
Suspects had deliberately targeted roadside barns in Beddingham, Alfriston, Tarring Neville and Litlington, between 2 and 7 November 2021, Sussex Police said.
An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of arson and conspiracy to commit arson.
He has been interviewed and released under investigation.
Sgt Jon Attfield from Sussex Police's rural crime team described the crimes as "highly destructive".
Police continue to appeal for witnesses to any suspicious activity in Beddingham, Litlington, Alfriston and Tarring Neville between 2 to 9 November 2021.
