BBC News

Eastbourne bin strike: Third day of action after pay offer rejected

Published
Image source, GMB Union
Image caption,
The union said there had been a "solid turnout" on its first day of action on 31 December

Refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne have gone on strike for a third day as a row with the local council deepens.

Non-striking council workers attempted to drive a bin lorry across the picket line but were stopped, the BBC's Ben Weisz reported.

On Friday, the union added another week of action after reports a similar attempt was made.

Eastbourne Borough Council has offered a 7% pay increase but the GMB union is holding out for an offer closer to 20%.

The council has said its pay offer was generous, and that in 2019 all staff received a 4% increase in pay, with a further increase of 2.75% in 2020.

Annual leave had also been increased from 20 days to 25 days for all staff, the council said.

But Declan McIntrye, of the GMB said: "A percentage of very minimal pay is a very minimal increase. It is below what the market value is. We are not being unreasonable here."

GMB officials have also told the BBC the union will hold a ballot of members in Adur and Worthing with a view to possible strike action.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics