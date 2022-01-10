Eastbourne bin strike: Third day of action after pay offer rejected
- Published
Refuse truck drivers in Eastbourne have gone on strike for a third day as a row with the local council deepens.
Non-striking council workers attempted to drive a bin lorry across the picket line but were stopped, the BBC's Ben Weisz reported.
On Friday, the union added another week of action after reports a similar attempt was made.
Eastbourne Borough Council has offered a 7% pay increase but the GMB union is holding out for an offer closer to 20%.
The council has said its pay offer was generous, and that in 2019 all staff received a 4% increase in pay, with a further increase of 2.75% in 2020.
Annual leave had also been increased from 20 days to 25 days for all staff, the council said.
But Declan McIntrye, of the GMB said: "A percentage of very minimal pay is a very minimal increase. It is below what the market value is. We are not being unreasonable here."
GMB officials have also told the BBC the union will hold a ballot of members in Adur and Worthing with a view to possible strike action.