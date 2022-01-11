A27 Arundel bypass plans go out to public consultation
A public consultation into plans for a bypass to take traffic on the A27 away from Arundel in West Sussex has been launched.
The preferred route, revealed by National Highways in October 2020, avoids the South Downs National Park, but is close to the villages of Binstead, Walberton and Tortington.
National Highways said it had modified the plans after feedback from locals.
It will now hold a series of in person and online public meetings.
Project manager Andrew Jackson said: "There are areas where we've put additional speed restrictions in, which will help on traffic noise, it will help on improving air quality.
"It will also reduce the amount of ancient woodland we need to take away."
There will be nine in person consultation events, ending on the 8 March, and six virtual consultations, with the details available on the National Highways website.
The revised plans have also seen the route move away from the Grade Two listed St Mary's Church and contractors will also be asked to look at ways of reducing the carbon footprint of its construction.
"We've also got to remember the benefit that this road is going to bring," said Mr Jackson.
"It's going to take traffic off the local road network, and that's going to be a huge improvement for people in Arundel and elsewhere who are suffering from rat running."