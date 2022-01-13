Graffiti: Sussex man held over £500K railway vandalism spree
- Published
Police have arrested a man in connection with more than £500,000 worth of graffiti caused to trains and stations.
The 24-year-old from East Sussex was held outside Arsenal Tube station as part of an operation to tackle graffiti on the rail network.
British Transport Police (BTP) said the arrest was linked to vandalism spanning years and which has impacted train operators across London and the south east of England.
The man was held on suspicion of criminal damage, assaulting an emergency worker during the arrest and trespass.
A BTP spokesman said he was bailed with orders preventing him from using the rail network and from carrying spray paint cans.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.