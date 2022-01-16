BBC News

Peacehaven beach: Coastguard rescue dog cut off by tide

Published
Image source, Newhaven Coastguard
Image caption,
Coastguard rescue swimmers went out to rescue the dog

A dog which got stranded off a beach in East Sussex has been rescued by the Coastguard.

The pet had climbed on a groyne at Peacehaven and been cut off by the rising tide.

Two rescue swimmers were sent out to reach it and bring it to safety so it could be reunited with its owner.

Coastguards praised the man for calling 999, rather than trying to reach his pet alone and risking getting into difficulty himself.

Image source, Newhaven Coastguard
Image caption,
The animal was stuck on one of the beach's groynes
Image source, Newhaven Coastguard
Image caption,
The dog and its owner were reunited back on shore

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on Twitter, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics