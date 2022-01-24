South East Coast Ambulance Service's £1m payout to woman, 85
- Published
Ambulance bosses have apologised to an 85-year-old woman after a High Court judge approved a £1m clinical negligence settlement.
The woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - suffered a brain injury after she developed a serious viral illness six years ago.
Her lawyers said there had been a delay in taking her to hospital.
The South East Coast Ambulance Service trust said it recognised "no amount of money could reverse the outcome".
The judge approved the seven-figure settlement, reached by lawyers representing the woman and the trust, which is based in Crawley, West Sussex, at a High Court hearing in London earlier.
A trust spokesman said after the hearing: "We apologise to the patient and her family.
"While we recognise that no amount of money can reverse the outcome of the care she received in 2016, we are pleased that a settlement has been agreed and hope that this makes life easier for both her and her family."
Mr Justice Griffiths said the trust accepted negligence on the basis the woman should have been taken to hospital on 13 February 2016 rather than two days later.
However, he said there had been a dispute about the cause of her brain injury and the "quantum" of damages.
Lawyers told him the money would pay for care and be managed by a relative with power of attorney.