Crawley chef David Young admits kidnapping girl, 14
A chef has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 14-year-old girl as she walked to school.
David Young, 32, from Ifield, West Sussex, approached the girl in the Three Bridges area on 13 October.
He denies two other charges, including kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence and breaching a sexual offence prevention order (SOPO).
Judge Christine Henson QC adjourned the case until 9 February at Hove Crown Court.
Young reportedly took the girl away from the road and searched her clothes before leaving on a bike.
He also admitted breaching a sexual offence prevention order (SOPO) put in place in September 2012, for having unsupervised contact with a child.
But he denies another charge of breaching an SOPO by accessing a social media site, along with the charge of kidnap with intent to commit a sexual offence.
The girl, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was unharmed and given support, Sussex Police said.
The prosecution will decide next month whether to go to trial on the two remaining charges. The trial is currently scheduled for March 28.