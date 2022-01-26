Sussex PCs who assaulted handcuffed teenage girl sentenced
- Published
Two police officers who assaulted a handcuffed 14-year-old girl while detaining her have been ordered to carry out community service.
PC Kris Green, 36, struck the girl in the head with his knee as the pair tried to get a spit hood on, Folkestone Magistrates Court heard.
PC Deborah Sands, 48, used PAVA incapacitant spray as the girl was detained in Eastbourne, in May 2020.
The pair were both ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work.
They were also told to pay the victim £500 compensation each.
In sentencing Green, of Bexhill-on-Sea, and Sands, of Eastbourne, district judge Justin Barron said despite their "exemplary good character" the officers had used "wholly disproportionate and excessive force".
Defence lawyers had argued they should be fined rather than given community orders, as their convictions would result in them both being dismissed from Sussex Police.
'Resuming disciplinary action'
The pair had denied charges of assault. Both were also ordered to pay court costs of £560.
Det Supt Rachel Carr, the head of the force's professional standards department, said: "While police need to use force at times during the course of their work, this is highly regulated, and excessive use of force is unacceptable and any incidents will be fully investigated.
"We will be resuming disciplinary action against the officers now that the criminal investigation has concluded."
The officers are currently suspended from the force.
The victim cannot be named for legal reasons.