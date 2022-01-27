Burgess Hill: Murder arrest after woman found dead
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a house in West Sussex.
Emergency services were called to an address in Stonefield Way, Burgess Hill, at 22:15 GMT on Wednesday after concerns for a woman were raised.
Despite CPR from paramedics, the 55-year-old woman was declared dead.
A 79-year-old man, who was known to the victim and also lived in Burgess Hill, was arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police said.
He remains in police custody, a police spokesman said.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Durkin said: "Our thoughts are with the friends and family of the woman at this incredibly difficult time.
"Our priority is to establish the full circumstances of this tragedy.
"We are treating it as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider community, and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area as our enquiries continue."
Sussex Police is appealing for anybody with information to get in touch or call Crimestoppers anonymously.