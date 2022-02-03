Rampion wind farm: Consultation extended over missing leaflets
A public consultation on an offshore wind farm expansion has been extended after some residents did not receive leaflets requesting their views.
Owners of the Rampion wind farm, based off the West Sussex coast, plan to build more than 100 new turbines.
RWE Renewables said Rampion 2 could could create renewable energy for more than a million homes.
A spokesman said: "We are aware that some coastal residents did not receive consultation leaflets as intended."
The original consultation was held last summer.
The RWE spokesman added: "We are writing directly to all those addresses which were omitted, to provide an additional opportunity for those individuals to have their say on our draft proposals, by the closing date of 11 April."
RWE is aiming to submit final proposals to the Planning Inspectorate by late summer.
If approved Rampion 2 would be up and running later this decade.
Chris Tomlinson, the project's development & stakeholder manager, said: "We are pleased with the turnout at our online public consultation.
"We are considering all the consultation feedback to help shape the project and we will have an update for the local community on proposed changes in the spring."